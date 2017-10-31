Dry & Sunny Halloween Forecast!

We’re looking at a quiet forecast today that will allow for some storm clean up, and a great trick or treating forecast tonight!

It is a chilly start for us, with temperatures much cooler than yesterday morning!

Temps today top off in the mid-50s for most, and we’ll keep a breezy forecast in place today. Although winds won’t be as windy as yesterday, we do keep blustery southwesterly winds in place, with peak gusts between 25-35mph.

So, think layers today! Trick or treaters will enjoy a dry forecast tonight, but temps will drop into the upper-40s by 7PM for most locations as winds begin to die down.

As high pressure build from our SW, we end up with mostly clear skies tonight, and light winds…perfect conditions for a chilly start to November! Widespread frost is expected as most of us are looking at temps in the mid to low-30s, with even a couple cool spots in the upper-20s. Heat Island Effect will keep temps in Boston closer to 40°.

Cloud cover thickens up tomorrow out ahead of our next frontal system, with partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon. We bring back the chance for a few light showers tomorrow evening into the overnight hours, with a better chance for showers Thursday as a warm from tracks through the Bay State. Still not looking at a washout Thursday though, and we won’t manage much in terms of rainfall totals with end of the week system.

We will jump back into warmer temps this Thursday and Friday though, with high temps near 70° this Friday when we are in the warm sector of this system.

Happy Halloween & be safe tonight!!!

~Wren