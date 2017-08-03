Drying Out, But Still Muggy

Yesterday’s rainfall totals are incredible! What a difference this summer has been compared to last summer! From June 1st to now, we’ve nabbed 9.84″ of rain…whereas last summer we only saw 3.92″ during this time! So from drought to about 2.5″ above average rainfall so far this summer… what a turnaround!!

Back to today’s forecast…luckily we’ll catch a break from the heavy rain. We’re also kick starting today with another round of locally sense patchy fog, which will mix out by mid-morning.

We do have the slight chance for a spot shower/isolate storm this afternoon.

However the best chance for storms stays across western Massachusetts later this afternoon and early evening.

The humidity is here to stay through Saturday, but after our Saturday frontal system moves through, we get some much appreciated relief from the soupy weather by Sunday.

May want the rain gear on standby today, but today isn’t a washout!

~Wren