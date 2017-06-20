Drying Out & Dropping Dewpoints

Your Tuesday morning features rain showers, isolated t’storms and patchy fog. Our rain has already started winding down this morning, and by mid-morning most of us are dry. SE Mass. is the last to lose the AM rain & iso. storm, as well as the patchy fog.

The cold front that brought us stormy weather yesterday, finally moves off the coast this morning. Behind this front, we’ll be treated to drier air moving into New England today, with dewpoints dropping from near 70° this morning (SOUPY) to upper-50° dewpoints…tolerable. We gradually clear out our cloud cover this AM morning from western to eastern Mass., with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Western Mass. could see a few showers/t’storms this afternoon, but otherwise the bulk of the day stays dry after the early morning hours.

The Summer Solstice is tomorrow, and it brings us mostly sunny skies for the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Here’s a peak at just how much sunlight we’ll see tomorrow!

Astronomical and meteorological summer are finally on the same page tomorrow!

~Wren