Emerging From The Darkness

Congrats…you just made it through the 3 darkest months of the year (in terms of daylight). That 3 month stretch–known as solar winter– is November-December-January and today, of course, is February 1st…welcome to solar spring! For me, getting past January is a hefty hurdle…darkness, post holiday blues and normally all sorts of cold & storminess. Granted, this year we caught a break with the cold as there wasn’t much. In fact, we just missed cracking the *Top 10 warmest January* list for Boston! We’re on to February!

The shortest month of the year is quite the overachiever in terms of daylight as there will be an increase in daylight by about 71 minutes! Check it out:



Alright Alright Alright! Despite the increase in daylight we still have quite a bit of cold (and likely some snow) to get through between now and astronomical spring. Tomorrow, for instance, sees a cold front blasting across New England during the afternoon hours and this front will usher in more cold air by late day and certainly for Friday-Saturday. As this front is charging for the coast a few scattered snow showers are likely. Similar to our summertime thunder threats, these snow showers will be scattered in nature so some of you may go the entire afternoon & not see one flake. Those of you that do, may briefly think you are in a snow globe for about 45 seconds to a minute before the sun reappears. No thunder with these showers tho.

Aside from a few random flakes tomorrow afternoon, our weather is quiet for a few days before another cold front arrives late Sunday afternoon with more flurries & snow showers.

Peace.

~JR