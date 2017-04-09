After a chilly start this morning, we turn the corner quickly with temperatures jumping into the 60s this afternoon. Mid to upper 60s will be the max temps inland with low 60s at the coast before localized sea breezes knock temps back through the 50s mid to late afternoon. Not too shabby compared to where we’ve been.



We’ll step it up even further from there with 70s tomorrow and near 80 Tuesday. The southwest breeze is active tomorrow, gusting 20-30mph and strong enough Tuesday to preclude any sea breeze in Boston. However, it will be much colder in Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands. High temps are charted below.





That 80 or 81 in Boston would be good enough to break a record for the date. That record now is 78 degrees, set in 1955.

While I don’t have any big rain storms in the forecast. A few scattered showers roll in Tuesday night/Wednesday and some more widespread showers slide in Friday. Temps on Wednesday back down to the 60s to near 70, cooler at the coast. Friday showers come with a chilly air mass as highs are only in the 40s to near 50. Rain totals over the next 7 days only run 0.25-0.50″ so ball fields and golf course get a chance to dry out and streams and rivers will continue to slowly recede.

Enjoy the nice weather!

@clamberton7 – twitter