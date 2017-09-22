Fall Arrives, Summer-Like Temps Return

Astronomical Fall begins today, with nearly equal day and equal night as the sun is centered over the equator. Temps this morning certainly feel more fall-like in the upper-50s (about 10° cooler than yesterday morning). The humid conditions from the last few days have also lifted this morning. Post-Tropical Storm Jose continues to bring us windy weather and sctd. showers today.

Winds are blustery out of the north this morning, with gust up about 40mph (closer to 50mph on Nantucket). Fortunately we’ll finally get some relief from the fierce winds as we head in this afternoon (more noticeably this evening).

Sctd. showers and drizzle stay in the forecast throughout the day SE of the Mass. Pike, with some pockets of heavier rainfall possible into the evening commute. Most location could see up to about 0.25″ by tomorrow morning, but across the Cape & Islands totals range more along 0.5-1.0″.

We keep the chance for showers into tonight, with the slight chance for a few light showers into early tomorrow morning (better chance for showers tomorrow AM across the Cape & Islands). We’ll gradually peel back our cloud cover as high pressure move in from our NW, and that sets on on track for a mostly pleasant weekend!

Latest track for Hurricane Maria shows a northerly track this weekend into the start of next week. Maria’s track looks to stay offshore, but remains a focal point through the next week. More Maria updates in the coming days.

Have a delightful weekend!!!

~Wren