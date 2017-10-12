Fall Blip, Then Weekend Warm-up

Don’t forget a light jacket this morning, because we’re starting out breezy & cool! Temps are in the mid to low-50s for most of us in Southern New England, with sustained winds 10-20mph out of the northeast.

We’re seeing a few light, spotty showers early this morning, with dry skies by even 7AM. It’ll take a little longer to ditch our cloud cover. Drier air works in from our N, as Canadian high pressure steers today’s forecast. So, we’ll lose cloud cover first north of the Mass. Pike by about 8AM, while the South Shore, Cape & Islands won’t see mostly sunny skies until about the mid-morning hours.

High temperatures today stay in the upper-50s across the coast, with low-60s farther inland.

Tomorrow morning is certainly a cold start, and we do have a Frost Advisory in effect for most of Massachusetts. You’ll want to take potted plants indoors tonight, as temps could dip down into the mid to low-30s. However, most of us look to stay between 35-44°, with temps across the immediate coastline between 48-53°.

We wrap up the workweek, we’ll keep our crisp & sunny weather around, with high pressure still calling the shots.

However, as high pressure shifts offshore, we bring back warmer temperatures in the mid to upper-70s & higher humidity with winds out of the SW.

Saturday looks to features some scattered showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the slight chance for a few showers Sunday as well. We’ll still grab some dry periods both weekend days though.

~Wren