Fall, For Now

Just when we’re getting used to this fancy fall weather, we’re in for another round of summer-like warmth to return to the forecast. But first, another repeat of today’s weather – tomorrow. Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, temps in the upper 60s to near 70 inland, low to mid 60s for coastal locations. High pressure is steering our ship for now, bringing us crisp/cool air from the N & NW.

Eventually, that high pressure will slide to our SE, which will begin the warm-up. Wednesday and Thursday, high stop out in the upper 70s to near 80°… not quite the weather we’d expect for the beginning of October! But there you have it – and it puts it into perspective that “normal” highs for this time of year should be in the mid 60s:

The end of the week will feature some unsettled weather – but no day looks like a complete washout. Right now, it looks like the slight chance for a few spot showers Thursday, with a better chance for rain this Friday as a cold front move through – though temps should stay above average into the coming weekend. – Breezy