Fall Heat!

It was tough in the second half of summer to find this kind of a pattern around here—-a pattern conducive for heat–but it’s what we have stumbled into these past two days and have another 2 very warm (hot?) days ahead. Check out temps from across the nation at 5pm…



That 74 in Boston is a little deceiving as a sea breeze prevented 80 degree weather along the waters edge but justy inland, the numbers were easily into the upper 80s—with Norwood hitting 90. While 90 degree heat is not the norm for this time of September (that would be 69), having a few hot days has happened before…and will happen again. As in tomorrow and again on Wednesday. Low clouds/fog will fade after the morning commute and sunshine goes to work once again, sending temps into the upper 80s both days. Like today, tomorrow and Wednesday will see a sea breeze develop, that will prevent 80 degree at the coast but still nice (beach day?!)

By Thursday, a cold front with some bite charges through New England, sending the 80 degree weather away (perhaps for the last time until next year) and replacing it with more typical fall weather for the end of the week. How cool? Temps likely don’t make it out of the 60s by Friday & again Saturday…which is actually normal for this time of year.

In terms of rain, other than the front popping a random shower late Wednesday Night-Early Thursday Morning, we have a dry stretch of weather ahead for the next several days.

Enjoy these last days of summer-like warmth.

~JR