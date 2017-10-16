Fall is Here! For Now…

Fall fell upon us last night, after a cold front moved through the area. Today’s temps have been gradually falling throughout the day – and even though the actual “high temps” for this 24 hour period were in the upper 60s to near 70°, that happened just after midnight. As I write this blog, temps are in the low to mid 50s – with a dry, cool breeze out of the NW adding an extra “chill” to the feel of today. Is this the fall weather you were hoping for?

We’ll settle right into these cooler temperatures as numbers fall back into the 30s for most overnight tonight. A Frost Advisory has been posted for areas away from the coastline (see top of post)… but you’ll notice that parts of Worcester County aren’t covered under the advisory. Those areas will still get frost, but the growing season for that part of Worcester County and the rest of W. Massachusetts has ended. If you’re still trying to keep that garden growin’ and you’re worried about sensitive vegetation tonight – just “tuck ’em in” before bed (cover with a blanket or tarp) or bring those plants inside.

High pressure is in charge for the next several days, and that means we’ll be in a quiet pattern. There’s plenty of sunshine all week – low humidity – cool mornings followed by warm afternoons. Oh wait… did you catch that? I just said “warm afternoons.” Uh oh, here we go again. While tomorrow’s highs are only in the mid to upper 50s, it’s back to 70°+ for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The temperature roller coaster continues… for now. We may make a complete turn around by the middle of NEXT week (25-26th).

For now, enjoy the sunshine and dry conditions. Really, it’ll be fun. We’re going to get SO many activities done! SO many activities! – Breezy

P.S. I’ll leave you with one more tool for “planning” those activities: