Falling Back to Spring

It was a good choice for Chris Lambert to break out the “Beach Forecast” today, because this Saturday was a “summah stunnah!” Highs into the low and even MID 80s, with a high of 84° in Boston (just one degree shy of the record for this day set back in 1974). I’m not going to lie, even I needed a reality check by checking the calendar to make sure it was still April. We’re still 30 days away from Memorial Day, which is often referred to as the “unofficial start to summer.” The weather today had me craving a trip to the Cape!

But today’s weather across the U.S. was really a story of “pick your poison.” Take a look at the spread in temps at 5pm (ET) today:

It’s boiling in the nation’s capitol with severe weather tearing through the central part of the country and SNOW piling up in Colorado (Denver at just 30° compared to D.C.’s 90°!) To this I would say, “Go home, Spring. You’re clearly drunk.” That’s just the name of the game when it comes to spring: Weather is all over the place!

We’ll certainly get a reality check tomorrow, as colder and drier air works in overnight. It’s not just the colder air moving in from the NW, but also an onshore wind tomorrow that will add an extra chill to our spring-like Sunday. Highs along the coastline will top out in the low to mid 50s, and in the interior only up to around 60°. We’ll start out with sunshine, before clouds move in for the afternoon. Can’t rule out a quick shower in the interior, but otherwise tomorrow should be dry.

Monday is a VERY tricky forecast. I mentioned this on Twitter earlier this evening: Monday’s highs could be in the upper 50s or the mid-70s! I was trying to decided which forecasting method to go with: consult the crystal ball, or flip a coin. There are a lot of factors that would ultimately determine if it’s cool or warmer; cloud cover, wind direction, how far north the warm front moves through and the timing of that front. For now, I’ve gone with a “split the difference” approach, with highs in the 60s and a few light showers or areas of drizzle in the morning. I don’t want to over-promise and under-deliver! Stay tuned.

While we will be breaking back out the jackets tomorrow, at least we won’t have to run the AC units! Enjoy the rest of your weekend. – Breezy