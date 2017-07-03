Fantastic Fourth Forecast

We do love our alliterations in this business, so it’s really just pretty perfect that the forecast for the Fourth looks fantastically fine. :c) Forgive me. I had to. Really, I’m just adding “filler” to this blog as there’s not much to say about the weather through the next couple of days except “ENJOY!” It’s about as good as it gets this time of year.

Humidity is low and stays low through the middle of the week. This not only allows for comfortable afternoons in the sunshine, but also comfortable nights for sleeping. Tonight, temps will fall back into the upper 50s for some of the coolest spots in the interior, and low to mid 60s for the rest of us. Mostly sunny skies will be with us through the bulk of the day with just a few “fair weather” clouds during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a bit of a sea breeze kicking in for the coastline during the afternoon.

For a full list of events tomorrow click this link. :c)

If you love the weather tomorrow, you’re in for a treat: We’ll do it again on Wednesday!! Humidity starts to creep back in on Thursday and Friday looks to be unsettled with showers and storms likely. We’ll keep you posted on details as we get closer to the end of the week… but for now, enjoy your 4th of July!! – Breezy