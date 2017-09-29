Feelin’ Fall

Are you digging these cooler temperatures? Just what the doctor ordered? I feel like it’s what everyone was begging for when we were hittin’ 90° in many spots at the beginning of the work week. The humidity is OUT (dewps in the 30s!), the temps are near “normal,” (wait, New England has a “normal?”) and we appear to be settling into a fall-like feel… finally. Don’t get too used to it… but you probably already figured that.

First, we have the hurdle of a soggy Saturday to get through. Showers will move in after midnight tonight and continue to plague the first half of the weekend. It’s not a complete washout; it looks like the bulk of the showers will be during the first half of the day. However, we’re not really in for much improvement into tomorrow afternoon as clouds and areas of drizzle will continue to pester areas (especially along the coast). You could still get your apple-pickin’ or Topsfield fairin’ plans in, but you’ll want the extra layer (highs in the mid to upper 50s) and the rain protection.

Sunday looks MUCH better. We’re back to the rootin’ tootin’, fancy-fall-fair that we (most of us) look forward to this time of year. Mostly sunny skies, mid to upper 60s… Sunny Sunday, as it should be. That will be perfect for the Making Strides walk… albeit, it’s cool in the morning! Grab that pink jacket/sweater/scarf before heading out to the Esplanade.

You recall that during the opening paragraph of this blog I wrote, “Don’t get too used to it?” Well, I was referencing the showers tomorrow – but I was more talking about the disappearance of fall weather into the middle of next week. It looks like we’re in for another warm-up, but it won’t be as dramatic as last week. Highs Wed/Thurs top out in the upper 70s to near 80°. If that’s your “perfect weather,” enjoy… but if you hate the warmth (and I know who you are, because you’ve let me know on Twitter all week long), it’s gone by next weekend.

I hope you have a wonderful weekend! Also, happy #NationalCoffee Day! -Breezy