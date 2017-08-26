Feels Like Fall

Of course, all eyes are still on Harvey down in Texas. Currently a tropical storm, Harvey hasn’t moved much since it found its spot over the Lone Star State late last night. Chris Lambert did a great job breaking down some of the stats and interesting facts about this storm earlier today in his blog. We’re not even close to closing the books on Harvey, as this storm’s story is still being written over the next several days. However, I do realize that our local forecast has been a bit overshadowed by all of this – so I want to take this opportunity to bring the weather story a little closer to home tonight.

Remember the beginning of this week when we had a couple of hot, steamy, August days? The “triple H” weather of “summer in New England” are now days of the past, as we’re experiencing a fall-like feel. Highs today were in the mid 70s – and even got knocked down along the coastline this afternoon with a sea breeze kicking in. If you liked today, you’ll like tomorrow… and Monday… and Tuesday… because our forecast doesn’t change too much through the next few days.

With mostly clear skies and light wind, temps are already falling back into the 50s and 60s as I write this forecast. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s for some of the coolest suburban spots well inland. This type of weather allows for open windows and A.C.’s in the “off” position overnight – and quite possibly, the extra blankets are going back onto the beds soon! Tomorrow’s highs top out in the mid 70s away from the coast, and a sea breeze will keep the immediate coast a bit cooler. A beach day may still be enjoyed under partly cloudy skies, but maybe with an extra layer on hand!

There’s another area of disturbed weather down near Southern Florida that is being watched for possible development. The next name on the list would be “Irma” if this area of convection pulls its act together to form a tropical storm. While it may make for a rainy forecast in the SE U.S. for the beginning of next week, it looks like the track for this one is out to sea before it can make a direct impact on New England. While it passes to the SE during the middle of the week though, it may through some clouds (and even a few showers for far SE Mass) and an active onshore breeze in our direction. We’ll keep you posted with every update.

Enjoy this last weekend of meteorological summer (June 1st – August 31st)! – Breezy