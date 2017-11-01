End Of Workweek Light Showers & Brief Warm Up

Hope everyone had a fun Halloween!!!

This morning’s temperatures are again 10-20° cooler than yesterday morning with temps in the low to mid-30s for most of us. Boston is a tad warmer in the low-40s, but it’s still a shock to the system after what’s been a very mild fall for us.

I’d really recommend grabbing a warm coat, AND adding in the gloves to this morning’s routine (at least for today).

Boston is looking at a nearly spot on seasonable November forecast, but you’ve probably already guested it…that’s going to change by tomorrow!

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, we work in warm air from our south and we keep plenty of cloud cover in place. This means another mild night for the Bay State, with temps in the low-50s for most. Light showers/drizzle work back into the forecast late tonight after midnight as a warm front approaches.

This front will usher in a short-lived warm up for the end of the workweek and a few light spotty showers/ drizzle tomorrow, mainly in the morning. Neither Thursday nor Friday look to be a washout at all, but we have still have the slight chance for a few light afternoon/evening showers Friday as the cold front associated with our end next frontal system tracks through New England.

Behind this system temps fall right back into the upper-50s, for a near normal weekend.

~Wren