Finicky Pattern Continues

Your Wednesday morning is starting out with more widespread patchy fog than the last couple of mornings. Locally dense fog could slow down your AM commute, especially across the Cape & Islands. Temp-wise we’re looking at another seasonable day in the low to mid-80s, but with oppressive dewpoints in the low-70s, it’s going to feel slightly uncomfortable today. We’ve also seen some drizzle this morning, and a few stray showers. We again have the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today, with the slight chance for this unsettled weather before noon. We stand a better chance for storms this afternoon and evening, with isolated severe storms possible throughout the Bay State. One of the greatest threats with again be downpours today, with the chance for scattered storms today into tonight. Even though it’s a weather aware couple of days ahead of us, we will still see a handful of dry hours as well.

Grab your rain gear as we continue on an unsettled pattern through the rest of the workweek.

~Wren