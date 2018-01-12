Flooding Rains and Record Warmth….Then Cold Again

Anytime you have a drastic drop in temperatures (or rise depending on your point of view) like this..



chances are, you’re going to have some kind of a storm. Yup, no different tonight as we track pockets of heavy rain this evening that will last right into early tomorrow morning.



the rain combined with melting snow for the past 24 hours could lead to some street and basement flooding later this evening into tomorrow morning.



Most towns will pick up around 2″ of rain…some a bit less, some a bit more (1-3″ of rain) by the time the storm departs around 9am Saturday. The added concern will be the arctic air returning at the tail end of the storm….not enough to flip the rain to snow but more likely to see the rain end as some freezing drizzle and/or have the standing water from the rain freeze up…a flash freeze if you will as temps will plummet by midday..



any untreated surfaces will certainly ice up by afternoon and evening–allow extra time when traveling tomorrow midday and beyond. That *temp trend* takes us into the evening hours and we all know what is happening tomorrow evening down in Foxboro…



The World Domination Tour resumes and it will be playoff football weather. Cold! Temps at kick off running in the low 20s with a northerly wind coming in from the Lighthouse/North Endzone around 10-15 mph….creating wind chills in the teens for much of the game. Go Pats!

The remainder of the Holiday Weekend is cold but dry for both Sunday and Monday—highs in the 20s under a partly sunny sky. Snow is possible middle of next week…weather models need at least two more days to display a realistic outcome of the potential storm.

~JR