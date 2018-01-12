Floods to Freeze

Scattered showers today eventually yield to a steadier rain by day’s end with localized downpours and rumbles of thunder rolling through tonight into tomorrow morning. With 1-3″ of rain, combined with snow melt, localized street flooding is likely and even some minor river flooding is possible. With that in mind, we do have a flood watch in place into Saturday.





In addition to the downpours, strong wind gusts get going over Southeast Mass later today and tonight with gusts up to 40-50mph. A wind advisory is in place there.



In terms of river flooding, the levels start this storm off low, so we have some room to work with. Although, with that said, a few rivers will approach minor flood stage. We’ll also keep tabs on a wild card… that is potential ice jams. If any ice jam happens on a river or larger stream, then inundation of low lying areas behind that jam is possible.



Tomorrow, the story by mid to late morning becomes the temp crash as the numbers go from the mid to upper 50s in the morning to the 20s by the afternoon. Downpours do taper to a bit of freezing drizzle by late morning and with all the snow melt, rain and big puddles/standing water out there, it’s unlikely that we can completely dry out before we freeze up. Watch out for black ice forming on untreated surfaces!





From tailgates to kickoff, it’ll be cold at Gillette so dress warm for the Pats game!



Have a good day!

@clamberton7 – twitter