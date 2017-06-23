Florida-Like Humidity, Florida-Like Storms

No all towns and cities saw it, but the ones that did, were hit hard by the early afternoon thunderstorm that quickly flew through the western and northwestern burbs of Boston. Essentially drawn a line from Hopkinton to Newburyport, scattered tree damage reports came rolling in between 1:45pm and 2:45pm as the storm cruised on through, producing gusts the likely exceeded 60mph at times. Not only did we have the strong winds, we had torrential rains along with it. No doubt we have the heat and humidity in place to fuel these storms with highs near 90 and dewpoints near 70. Florida-like for sure. Some locations of earlier storm reports are below. Those little icons with a house/tree indicates a wind damage report.





This evening, we’ll have to watch more incoming rounds of scattered showers and storms capable of producing locally heavy rain as a tons of atmospheric moisture is pulled into New England in terms of water vapor. With a ton of water vapor, some lines of showers and storms may produce a quick 1-2″ of rain in narrow bands, creating localized flooding issues overnight and Saturday morning as well. Aiding in creating the high water vapor values (we call it precipitable water) is remnant moisture from what was Tropical Storm Cindy, that’s infusing itself along and ahead of the cool front that’ll swing on through tomorrow. Although not widespread severe, an isolated storm or two could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. We’ll keep an eye on it.





The timing of the front tomorrow is key to when we clear out. There may be a few dry breaks early in the morning, followed by scattered showers/storms/downpours mid morning, through lunch. So while the 10am tee times don’t look good, the mid to late afternoon rounds have a better shot of staying dry as the risk of downpours drops off early in the afternoon from west to east with just an isolated shower/storm leftover mid to late afternoon. You’ll also notice the humidity drop off late tomorrow too. Highs reach the 80s.



Sunday is solid with low humidity, temps near 80 and just a slight risk of a passing afternoon shower/storm across inland location.



Monday – Wednesday are also pretty good days. Sun, some building afternoon clouds, and just an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon, meaning much of the time is dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity.

Have a good weekend.

