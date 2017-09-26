Fog to Summer Sun

The nights of late September are quite a bit longer than those of July, and when the low levels of the atmosphere are chalked full of moisture (July-like high humidity), the combination of the long overnights, light winds and that high humidity make it pretty easy for fog to form. We have plenty of that fog this morning with visibility running a 1/4 mile or less in spots, prompting a dense fog advisory for much of eastern southern New England.



Once we shake off that fog, it’s another summer-like day with mid to upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s coast.



If you do have the next couple days off, it’ll be pleasant at the beaches with temps there in the mid 70s to near 80 once the morning low clouds and fog burn off. The biggest issue continues be the rough surf, especially along the south coast of New England, where a high surf advisory is in place through Wednesday. The risk of rip currents is highest across the east facing beaches of the Cape, the Islands, back into the south coast of Rhode Island. Careful out there! The waves will be big too, especially the south side of the Islands. All courtesy of Hurricane Maria.



The latest on Maria does have it’s closet approach to the U.S. near the Outer Banks of North Carolina early Wednesday with tropical storm conditions possible there. After that, a slow moving Maria feels the influence of an incoming front and gets a quick escort out to sea to end the week. For us, I don’t expect much out of Maria other than that rough surf, although, it’s possible that some tropical moisture gets siphoned into a front moving through here early Thursday. That would produce some rain, across far Southeast Mass, especially for the Cape and Islands. One thing is for sure… our summer weather wont last beyond Thursday as much cooler air arrives Friday, into the weekend. Temps by then fall to 60s for highs and 40s for lows.

Have a good day.

@clamberton7 -twitter