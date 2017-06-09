Forecast Heats Up

Although it wasn’t a rain-free day across the area, as a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms have rolled through, it wasn’t that bad either with some sun and highs running in the mid 70s to near 80. Any shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon will fade away, allowing for a quiet overnight.

The weekend looks mainly dry at this point, although I can’t rule out a couple of showers in the area on Saturday as there is a weak system that head into southern New England from the west. Much of the day will be dry though with highs near 80 under clouds and filtered sun.

Once we get beyond tomorrow, the heat is on as temps surge toward and above 90 degrees for many on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It’ll come with mostly sunny skies and a gusty wind on Sunday and then much higher humidity Monday and Tuesday. We may sea breeze at the coast Monday, but still a warm day overall at the beaches.









Our hot weather closes out late Tuesday as a front may spark off a thunderstorm or two. Behind the front, we return to cooler, more seasonable weather on Wednesday and Thursday.



Have a great weekend!