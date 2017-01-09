Frigid Monday, Rainy Tuesday Night!?

From snow to frigid cold, it’s certainly feeling like mid-January this Monday. Wind chills are below zero for most of us this Monday morning, so keep the warm boots on! While we’ll start out with mostly sunny skies, count on more cloud cover into the afternoon. High pressure keeps cool air in place today, with relatively light winds. However, even a little bit of wind is going to pack on a chilly punch with today’s cold weather. Our unseasonably cold temps are here with us throughout today into tonight, but we’ve got some relief from the cold headed our way shortly. From snow to frigid cold, it’s certainly feeling like mid-January this Monday. Wind chills are below zero for most of us this Monday morning, so keep the warm boots on! While we’ll start out with mostly sunny skies, count on more cloud cover into the afternoon. High pressure keeps cool air in place today, with relatively light winds. However, even a little bit of wind is going to pack on a chilly punch with today’s cold weather. Our unseasonably cold temps are here with us throughout today into tonight, but we’ve got some relief from the cold headed our way shortly.

The Cape & Islands stand to see some ocean effect snow showers tonight, bringing the possibility for a coating of snow. Our next shot at moisture for Boston looks to be tomorrow afternoon, with a better chance through tomorrow night. We could see a few flakes and/or quick icing before we have the chance for rain tomorrow afternoon (temps continuing to warm into the evening hours) into Tuesday night. Rain continues through Wed. morning, which looks to be heavy at times, bringing 0.25-0.75″ of rain by mid-morning Wednesday (locally up to about 1″).

A second soaker of a system moves in by the end of the week, with the chance for much needed rain. Otherwise, our unseasonably warm temps fall into the weekend, with the chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Stay warm, and think mid-50s!!

~Wren