Frosty Start, Gorgeous Fall Day!

Baby it’s cold outside!!!

Temps this morning are starting out WAY cooler than yesterday morning! We’re looking at a lot of 30s out there, with a handful of spots starting out with temps below freezing! So don’t forget a warm coat this morning, and a hat/gloves aren’t a bad idea either.

It’s a breezy morning for us (especially across the coast), but it’s not going to be another blustery day for us as winds mellow out this morning.

Your Tuesday forecast features sunny skies throughout the day, with temps that’ll stay just a few degrees below average in the mid to upper-50s. Don’t get too used to the fall weather. It’s a here today, gone tomorrow sort of scenario as we stay on this temperature roller coaster!

We’re right back to a warm stretch tomorrow that’ll bring back temps about 10° above average, with our dry stretch continuing into the weekend…not a bad-looking forecast!!!

~Wren