We’re still tracking Hurricane Gert (Cat 1) out in the Atlantic. While this storm will have no direct impact on the U.S. (tracking NNE at 12mph currently), it is still a strong storm out there – which is making the seas angry. So, here’s your “Gert Alert” for tomorrow: A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the south-facing beaches, Cape Cod and the islands:

The weather is favorable for a beach day tomorrow – but this is a serious situation for anyone hoping to get into or on the water. If you’re headed to the sand and surf, please be vigilant and pay attention to all of the posted bulletins and the lifeguards. Some south-facing beaches have already been closed in anticipation of strong rip currents, to mitigate the need for rescues. If you want to just catch some rays on the sand, then have at it:

It will be muggy to start the day, but humidity will gradually lower as the day goes on. We’ll keep the sun, warmth and low humidity for Thursday too! Enjoy… because around the corner is some unsettled weather for Friday and Saturday. Neither day looks like a compete loss, but there could be times of heavy rain and thunderstorms. We’ll work hard to nail down some timing details on this as we get through the week. For now – Have a great night! – Breezy