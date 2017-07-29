Glancing Shot From An Ocean Storm

Yes, just a glancing shot, so it’s not a washout across the area today. In fact, away from the south coast of New England, much of the day with be dry with the brightest skies (some filtered sun) prevailing northwest of Boston by mid to late afternoon, and then the clearing skies head in tonight . The cloudiest locations will be across Southeast Mass with the best chance for showers running along the south coast of New England, esp. for the Cape and Islands where a few showers are possible into the afternoon as well. Cool air wins out too with highs running in upper 60s to mid 70s. Warmest northwest of 495, coolest along the coast. Winds are gusty, especially at the coast with gusts running 25-35mph, highest across the Cape/Islands. Seas get turned up too, so careful of rip currents if you head to the beach. That rip current risk is there over the next few days for you beach goers.







Crisp air moves in tonight, with lows near 50 in the burbs to near 60 in the city. That air mass sets up a very comfortable day Sunday with low to mid 70s coast to near 80 inland under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday’s still a bit breezy at the coast.



Next week is warm with increasing humidity by mid-week. Seabreezes keep it a bit cooler at the coast, but a good chunk of the week features good beach weather.

