Glass Half Full Weekend

Happy Friday!! Today’s forecast is looking pretty swell. We’re fighting with some pesky fog and low-level clouds this, but our fog isn’t as widespread as yesterday. Wedo have the slight chance for a spot shower/isolated storm. This morning we’ve seen a few storms cells SW of Boston in southern Worcester County. The bulk of today’s storms look to be this afternoon, staying across western Massachusetts.

You’re weekend is a glass half full sort of scenario. As a cold front moves into New England, we bring back the likely chance for some scattered showers & t’storms. Wet weather enters western Mass. by the morning, with a better chance for showers and storms by the afternoon for eastern Massachusetts. We could see a few stronger storms tomorrow, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail possible.

As this cold front pushes offshore, we dry out past dinnertime, and humidity levels fall of dramatically. High pressure returns for your Sunday forecast, and your weather looks delightful Sunday!

Happy Friday & have a great weekend!

~Wren