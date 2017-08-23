Going, Going, Gone!

As you wake up this morning, you might be asking yourself ‘what’s the point of doing my hair, when I can grab this morning’s air, put it in a cup, and drink it with some vitamins’…well don’t fret! It’s soupy this morning, but we’re ditching the oppressive humidity through the morning hours.

We have the slight chance for a few early AM, light & spotty showers, with a better chance for a few showers south of Route 44 (and the slight chance for iso. storms south of Route 44). The bulk of the day stays dry, and we’ll clear out our cloud cover this morning from NW to SE, keeping extra cloud cover and stickier dewpoints across the Cape into the afternoon.

Humidity levels are comfortable by the lunch hour, with temperatures today more seasonable in the low-80s. Temps tonight are cooler, and humidity levels are very low, making for comfortable sleeping weather.

High pressure builds from our NW and we’ve got an enjoyable, fall-like pattern ahead into this weekend (with sunshine and low-humidity)!!

~Wren