Good Vacation Weather Ahead

While the weather may not be picture perfect all day on this Saturday, it’s not that bad either as early morning rains tapers off. Here’s a look at what has fallen through 9am (little additional expected).



Some sunny breaks extend through the morning, into the afternoon, but with some cool air aloft, also expect batches of clouds to redevelop and mix back in. Let’s call today cloudy to partly sunny with Cape/Islands showers tapering off by lunch. That’ll leave much of the area rain-free from mid morning, through the afternoon as highs run in the mid 70s to near 80. Warmest away from the coast. It turns muggy too this afternoon.





You can see how those dewpoints in the graphic above drops for Sunday. That drop is midday/afternoon, so we’ll still start muggy before the less humid air takes over. Highs tomorrow run into the low to mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. It’s a bit breezy too, and since the wind direction is west to northwest, it’s the coast and southeast MA that see the warmest temps. A good day overall from the golf course to the beach.



Not only will Sunday be a nice day, much of next week features good weather with highs in the 80s (cooler coast). The next chance for showers/storms won’t come until Thursday night/Friday.

In the tropics, the system east of the Bahamas will more that likely become the next named storm of the year (Gert), but it’s fate is out to sea. With a jet stream pushing west to east along the mid-Atlantic, it’s hard to see this being a threat to the United States, other than kicking up the surf.



Have a good weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter