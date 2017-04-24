Gorgeous To Gloomy

If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather (and I’m going to go ahead and assume you did)…today is going to be another treat! Temps start out chilly and varied this AM (mid 40s in Boston, down to low-30s in southern New Hampshire & western Massachusetts).

Onshore winds keep temps cooler across the coast again today, but we aren’t looking at a very breezy day. Hopefully you can find some time to get outside and enjoy this weather, because it looks to be one of the nicest days we’ll see this week!

High astronomical tides, and onshore winds could lead to some beach erosion over the next couple of days. Minor coastal flooding will especially be a concern as we head into Tuesday evening & Wednesday morning, due to heavy rain in the forecast.

An upper level area of low pressure cut off from steering winds, moves up the coast bring the chance for rain by tomorrow morning. Showers enter Southern New England first, with the best chance for AM rain south of the Mass. Pike. By the afternoon, we’re all in on the rain, which looks to be heaviest from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain is possible your Tuesday evening commute, and a rumble or two of thunder isn’t out of the question either.

This midweek storm system brings us the chance for a longer time frame. This area of low pressure is a pokey one, and since it is kind of a maverick (calling the shots more independently on how & when it will move), we’ll have a longer time frame to nab moisture from this system. Rain is likely for your Tuesday & Wednesday forecast, which is when we’ll experience the greatest punch from this storm (with respect to rain intensity and winds). While this low looses energy into Wednesday, we do still have the slight chance for lighter showers into Thursday. When it’s all said and done, we’ll have another 1-2″ of rainfall to help those budding trees!

A cold front moves into New England Friday, which could touch off another round of rain showers & isolated storms.

Enjoy today, and ready the rain gear!

~Wren