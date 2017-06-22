Gorgeous Today, Tropical Tomorrow

Toda is the nicest day of the week, if you ask me! I really don’t think summer weather gets more enjoyable than what we’ll experience in the Bay State today!

We’ve got a dry day ahead with dewpoints in the 50’s and mostly sunny skies. Soak it up, because tomorrow is a different story! In fact, we’re looking at nearly a 180° change, humidity ramps up in a big way for tomorrow. Humid air works into the region overnight bringing sticky conditions back to the area, and we’ll also see cloud cover move in tonight, staying with us for tomorrow.

What a contrast in how it feels in throughout New England, compared to weather in D.C. feeling tropical.

Tomorrow is a toasty day with temps reaching into the upper-80s inland, and mid-80s in the metro. We get in on the tropical-like weather too, as dewpoints soar into the low-70s. We have the slight chance for a few t’storms late tonight after midnight. Friday also brings the chance for a few spot showers and t’storms. A few stronger storms are possible tomorrow, mainly across western Mass. (bringing the threat for downpours & gusty winds). Tomorrow’s wet and stormy weather won’t be widespread, and it certainly isn’t a washout. However, you’ll want to stay weather aware Friday and Saturday.

Most of our wet weather falls late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but a front stall Saturday, bringing the chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Sunday is the nicer day this weekend, with comfortable humidity levels, and plenty of sunshine!

~Wren