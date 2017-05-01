Gray May Start

I knew today was going to be a “weird” weather day for us… I even said those exact words on-air last night. It was a tricky forecast, with stubborn cold not ready to budge. Temps have been holding fairly steady in the mid-40s for Boston since yesterday afternoon. We were sitting at 47° when I did my last forecast last night, and we’re still at 47° as I type this blog today. Temps are closer to 60° across the South Coast, but the warm front has been slow to move north through the day today. A gray start to May, indeed! Don’t worry… it gets better!

However, a very dangerous weather situation is unfolding to our west this evening in central Pennsylvania and western NY State. This is the same front that will eventually move through our backyard tonight – only it appears that it will not bring us severe weather (thank goodness). This is all due to the same system that has been dictating the weather for about 2/3 of the U.S. through the last couple of days: deadly tornadoes in Texas, extreme flooding in Missouri, and even several inches of SNOW for some! This same system will drag the warm front through tonight, causing our temps to slowly climb overnight – and the cold front will be soon to follow, bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms to us. Take a look at this beast of a system:

Showers and storms will move into W. Massachusetts around 10pm tonight… and the line will weaken as it tracks east. Expect scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder (which could include a few embedded downpours) through the overnight hours, wrapping up after the Tuesday AM commute:

While I can’t rule out a quick isolated shower tomorrow afternoon, I think the main theme of the day is clearing skies, wind and milder temperatures. We should be able to top out in the low to mid 70s for most, especially if we get a few hours of bright sunshine.

Tomorrow will be the mildest day of the week, with more seasonable temps for the rest of the week. Average high for this time of year is 61°… and we’ll bounce right around that mark through next week. Next wet weather day arrives on Friday, but that’s a blog for a different day. – Breezy

Oh… and almost forgot this!