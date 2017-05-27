Grillin’ and Chillin’

The month of May can pretty much offer anything and everything across New England weather-wise and this May has been no exception. From the cold rain on Mother’s Day (snow in the higher terrain of NH/VT) to the heat wave less than a week later, we’ve pretty much run the gamut over the last couple of weeks. This weekend, we land somewhere in between.

Although many of you would love to have that dry heat and beach weather back for this “unofficial start of summer”, at least we’ll have some decent cookout weather over the next couple days. Tee times, ball games and getting those hands dirty, digging in the garden, also feature weather that’ll work out fine today and tomorrow. Parades and cookouts on Monday, however, will have to dodge some rain drops.





The challenge the next couple of days will be pinning down the extent of low cloud cover in place as some moisture is trapped several thousand feet up in the atmosphere. Essentially it means a changeable sky today and tomorrow with some hours categorized as “today’s a nice day” and others as “it looks like it wants to rain”. Some of the clouds may look a bit ominous at times, but not much rain is expected today or tomorrow other than a patch of drizzle or stray sprinkle. Temps this afternoon run in the upper 50s at coast with the wind turning onshore to 65-70 inland. Add a few more degrees to tomorrow’s highs, then back the numbers back into the 50s to near 60 Monday with showers. Showers Monday likely total in the 0.25-0.50″ range.







Once we get beyond Monday, next week is seasonable. Low to mid 70s with the occasional batch of scattered showers, although many more hours will be dry vs. wet.

Have a good weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter