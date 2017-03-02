Gusty Winds Return Us Back To Winter

March didn’t quite come in like a lion yesterday with a few rain showers around town but it did manage to start out on a warm note with high temperatures breaking into the 60’s. By the way, Boston did tie the record high for the date of 63 degrees but it did take some time to get there. The record was tied around 9:30 pm last night:

Today will be a much different day as very gusty, potentially damaging winds out of the Northwest bring in much colder air out of Canada. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40’s but fall into the mid 30’s by this evening. Most importantly, winds could gust up to 60 mph across much of Southern New England which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning until 7PM. Some of those gusty winds could take down a few trees, some branches, and power lines:

Continued cold Friday with some clouds around with high temps topping out in the mid 30’s. Even colder air arrives Friday night behind an Arctic Front bring back teens for lows. Saturday’s high temperatures will barely make it into the mid to upper 20’s with plenty of sunshine. Saturday night’s lows will be in the lower to mid teens with some suburbs plummeting into the single digits! Temps moderate slightly Sunday but still chilly with highs only in the 30’s. Winter is definitely back!





Have a terrific Thursday! ~David