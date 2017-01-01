Happy New Year! While we didn’t have great weather on New Year’s Eve, hopefully the cold rain and wet snow didn’t dampen your spirits. At least the sunshine is back with us this morning as well as temperatures above seasonal levels for this time of year. We should best our average hi of 37 by about 7 degrees today, putting us back into the mid 40s. With winds gusting to 30mph, it may not feel the full 44 degrees, but with the sun, all and all, it’s a solid start to 2017.

The quiet weather continues into Monday, but won’t hang on long as clouds increase in the afternoon, foreshadowing the next storm to come. While a bit of rain is possible Monday night, most of the storm will arrive Tuesday and Tuesday night. While it’s predominately a rain maker, initially a touch of freezing rain in the colder locations northwest of 495 late Monday night/early Tuesday, creates a few slick spots. Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley and nearby cold spots may be susceptible to that.

Onshore winds through the day Tuesday drag in milder ocean air with highs running from the mid to upper 30s deep inland to the mid to upper 40s along the coast. Showers and drizzle are in and out through the day with some steadier rain likely Tuesday evening. All and all, expect about 1/2-1″ of rain.



While we near 50 briefly Wednesday as we dry out, a gusty wind develops and the colder air starts to rush in again by night. The pattern to end the week is colder with highs near 30. We’ll watch for the chance for some snow on Friday too if a wave of low pressure gets close enough to us. Plenty of time to track that one.



Enjoy the day!