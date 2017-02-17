Hello Friday & Sunny Stretch

Happy Friday & grab your sunglasses!! We’ve got a quiet stretch of weather ahead (and eventually mild), but before we get to the mild temps, we’ve first got a brisk Friday. Bundle up this AM as breezy conditions are make for wind chills between 5-15° for most of Southern New England.

Here’s a peak at what it’s feeling like early this morning (near 7AM), when you factor in our westerly breeze up to about 20 mph at times. Winds will be gusty today as well, with peak gusts near 30 mph. Winds will die down into the evening as an area of high pressure moves in from the west.

Temps will be near freezing by the lunch hour.Despite a cold and blustery start, temperatures will be seasonable in the upper-30s.

We’ll chip away at snow piles for your holiday weekend, with mild weather continuing into school vacation next week.

Happy Friday, and have a wonderful weekend!

~Wren