Hello Friend….Stay A While

Ahhhh……Summer Sunshine. Sure is great to have El Sol back in the mix after being MIA for a few days, especially in June as it is THE MONTH that offers us the most daylight all year—can’t have that daylight wasted on overcast skies! Sunset this evening is 8:19….outstanding!

More sunshine on tap tomorrow as High Pressure spends another day with us. Temps respond to all that sunshine with many cities/towns away from the coast will easily see temps reach the mid & upper 70s (plan on upper 60s along the coast). Overall, we are entering into a drier, brighter & warmer pattern for the coming days. We’ll just have to contend with one more storm on Friday. Say what?



It will be an ocean storm with quite a bit of rain & wind–out over the ocean during the day but plan on a few showers–especially Friday morning. Thankfully, this system scoots out of here just in time for the weekend and then our attention will turn to a summer warming trend as the jet stream takes on this shape..



…with a jet stream like that, we’ll see temps near 80 on Saturday (with clouds & sun) and even warmer by Sunday–temps near 90! In fact, temps stay elevated for the start of next week. Hello Summer.

~JR