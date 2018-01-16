Hey Hey Whaddya Say? More Snow Is On The Way!

Yes, snow is back in the forecast for Wednesday but no, this storm is not:

* A Bomb Cyclone

* Nor’easter

* Delivering Bitter Arctic Air afterwards. #Winning



This storm has basically one angle….travel disruption –especially for the Wednesday morning commute:



First flakes depend on location but snow arrives between 2-5am and will thump for a few hours….from about 7am until 12pm. After that time, steady snow will shut down to patchy light snow and flurries. Also of note will be warmer air that invades from the ocean into coastal locales–especially from Boston-south. This in turn keeps the snowfall potential in check for Boston as well as much of the South Shore. Here is the snowfall map:



Now…..north and west of town the snowfall gradient is sharp (meaning a rapid change from coast to just inland) and for that here is a zoomed in map for city’s & towns north and west of town:



Location, location, location! The storm quickly peels out of here early Wednesday afternoon and clean-up will commence. Looks like a wet snow along the coast but a drier snow outside of Rt 128. After this storm, we focus on sunshine and a warming trend—near 30 on Thursday but those numbers will head for the mid 40s by the weekend so for many with less than 3″ of snow, likely lose it all by the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, never too soon to talk Patriots (seriously, who is gonna cover Gronk? ) and the weather looks great down at Gillette on Sunday….Sunshine with temps in the mid 40s for kickoff!

~JR