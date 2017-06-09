Hiccup Today, Beach Weather Tomorrow

Happy Friday & let’s hear it for some more summer like temperatures! It’s been great to see some sunshine the last couple of days, but we do have a few hiccups to get through today before we sail on into a gorgeous summer weekend!

The Cape & Islands are waking up to rain this morning, which will continue through the morning commute. A few light off and on showers are possible during this time for metro Boston, but the threat for morning showers wraps up by mid-morning.

A second feature bring the potential for a few showers and t’storms this afternoon, but this doesn’t look to be widespread.

As we head into the evening hours we still have the slight chance for a stray sprinkle early evening, but during this time we’ll have started to chip away at our cloud cover. That means partly sunny skies for your Red Sox game!

Your weekend is shaping up nicely regardless of where in S. New England you may roam. We’ve got a weekend warm up on tap, with inland temps in the low-80s Saturday (iso. shower/storm NW Mass.), and temps in the low-90s Sunday into the start of next week. Pollen counts will be up this weekend in to next week, and dewpoints will be climbing to high humidity levels.

Happy Friday, and have a great weekend!

~Wren