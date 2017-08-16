High Surf & Sunshine

Hurricane Gert could wreck your beach plans today. While the forecast is very pleasant, and Gert stays far offshore tracking NNE out of our way, we still have to contend with high surf and dangerous rip currents. We do have a High Surf Advisory in effect for the Cape, Islands, and Buzzards Bay. Greatest concerns will be swells between 5-7′ and dangerous rip currents. If you do happen to go to the beach today, pay special attention to bulletins & lifeguards. If you get stuck in a rip current, remember to swim parallel to the beach to get out of the current.

Otherwise, this morning we’re seeing another round of patchy fog that is locally dense. However, most of the denser fog will be across western Mass. this AM. A cold front continues to track offshore this morning, and high pressure builds from our NW, directing our winds out of the NW/N. This will mean falling humidity throughout the day. By the afternoon, we’ve got plenty of sunshine, and relatively low humidity levels (with dewps in the mid to upper-50s). We could be a tad breezy at times as winds pick up behind this cold front, but all-in-all it’s a very pleasant forecast today!

Low humidity and sunshine stick around tomorrow, with a seabreeze again keeping temps cooler across the coast.

Our next frontal system moves in from the Midwest into the end of the week, bringing the chance for showers and a few t’storms Friday afternoon into Saturday. We could see some soaking rain at times, but your forecast shapes up in time for a dry Sunday forecast!

~Wren