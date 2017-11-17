Hold Onto Your Hats!

It was nice to have the sunshine back today, but the added chill from the wind kind of canceled that “warm sunshine” out. Temps topped out in the low to mid 40s again for us today, making it the 11th consecutive day with below average temperatures. Getting used to it? Or have you had enough? If you’re hoping for some days into the 50s… you’re in luck! Well, kind of. Hold on to your hats, because we’re in for a windy couple of days as well as a temperature roller coaster!

Tonight is clear and cold, with lows ranging from the upper teens in the coolest ‘burbs N&W of 495 to 30° in Boston. Feel like bundling up and doing some star gazing tonight? Have at it! The Leonids peak today (Nov. 17th). While it may have been the “best” viewing early during the pre-dawn hours of this morning, you may still catch some action tonight. Get away from city lights and get a wide open view. Here’s some more information, if you’re interested: https://www.space.com/34500-leonid-meteor-shower-guide.html

Here’s your weekend forecast:

While we may see a few showers turn on after dark, the wet weather stays away for the bulk of the day tomorrow. We’ll start Saturday with sunshine, light wind and temps in the 30s… but we’ll be making a slow climb to 50 by the end of the day. Clouds move in around midday, and the late evening into the overnight hours will see most of the rain with this round. If tomorrow night is “date night” or you’re heading out and about after dark, you may want to bring the rain gear with you – but mind you, as the winds pick up in strength, the umbrella may be more trouble than it’s worth! We’ll get some very strong winds in here by evening, peaking into the overnight hours; gusts out of the south 40-50mph+ (South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard). Some of these gusts could be damaging. I do anticipate wind advisories will be issued by the NWS in preparation for this.

It’s not a lot of rain on the way; a widespread 0.25-0.50″ and most of it will come overnight while we’re sleeping. The showers will linger into Sunday morning but move on outta here by midday Sunday. Oh, and I know you’re looking at that 57° high temp on Sunday and maybe getting excited. Well, that high temp forecast comes with a big disclaimer: It will be mild to start the day and then fall closer to 40° by the time the sun goes down.

It’s back to the chilly wind for Monday, mild again on Tuesday, temps fall through the day Wednesday and COLD for Thanksgiving. What did I say before? Hold onto your hats!! :c) At least it looks like the travel weather will be fairly quiet across the country for Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you posted! Have a great weekend. – Breezy