Holiday Weekend: Improving With Time

Busy evening with scattered strong to severe storms coming into New England right now (5pm) so I’ll keep this concise. Your Holiday Weekend keeps Getting Better (Beatles ) with time. In fact, of the (fab) four days, the 4th looks the best—sunny skies, low humidity and temps near 80. Outstanding! As for the other 3, they get better each passing day. Tomorrow might be the only clunker–no washout tho!:



I just think we spend a good chunk of the day trying to shed clouds and even if we do, a round of evening storms are possible. Some of those clouds may pop some sprinkles/spot shower during the morning as well but much of the day is dry despite a lot of clouds. Humid as well! As for the remainder of the Holiday Weekend, here you go:



That N.H. shower text on Monday is just the risk of an isolated shower across New Hampshire early to mid afternoon–not widespread or long lasting. Here is the Lakes Region forecast while I’m at it:



As for the Cape/Islands…..tomorrow is meh with a fair amount of clouds but improving midday Sunday and delightful on Monday & Tuesday:



There you have it……all in all—-fairly nice weekend once we get past the clouds tomorrow! Be safe & have fun this weekend!

~JR