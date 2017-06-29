Holiday Weekend Weather: Warm.

Inching closer to THE summer Holiday Weekend—no disrespect to Memorial Day or Labor Day but July 4th is where it is and always has been at. We work (and by work I mean daydream) all winter long about our summer vacations so the last thing to be mentioned in this blog should be summer nor’easter or washout. The good news is that is the only time those words will appear because we have a summery pattern taking hold. Today’s clouds are/were the result of this summer pattern developing–a warm front. This front will live up to its name the next few days and deliver warmth & humidity to New England. Now, because it will be so humid the next 3 days (Friday-Sunday), each day will offer the risk of a few t-storms–but not all day. Tomorrow’s risk is likely focused late in the day and well into the night. On Saturday, the weather map will look like this..



Those fronts should be too far away from southern New England to cause any rain until perhaps mid evening so much of your day is hot & humid—great for cookouts, beaches, pools & lakes. On Sunday, that cool front will move through the midday hours with clouds & a few showers/storms. This day might be the only day that ends up meh—-no washout but not much sun either. In either event, by Monday, drier air takes hold for the remainder of the weekend, setting New England up for some decent weather both days:



As of now, the 4th looks great—sunshine during the day and clear, comfortable weather at night for fireworks. Here is my thinking for the beaches & mountains the next 3 days:



Again, Sunday might not be an ideal beach day if clouds linger (Monday & Tuesday will be tho!) As for the mountains..



Keep in touch thru your weather apps as scattered storms are likely Friday Evening-Night…Saturday Evening-Night & early Sunday Morning (with dry weather sandwiched in-between) and fantastic weather for Monday & Tuesday.

Be safe & have fun the next several days—you’ve earned it!

~JR