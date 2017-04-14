Hopping Into Summer

Scrolling through the records, one thing that becomes quite apparent, is that this time of year, anything goes. From the coldest to the hottest, the weather can be all over the place for Easter. This year, summer comes in just as the Easter Bunny is hopping around southern New England. With a high of 84 in Boston, it will be one of the warmest Easters on record, but not the hottest. That title will still be held by Easter Sunday, 1976 with a high of 94. That year, the following day was the “Run for the hoses” Marathon as much of the route experienced temps near 90 degrees.



Although we have another taste of summer on Sunday, the real warmth is only one day. Tomorrow temps average 65-70 across the area, and are back to near 70 Monday. We don’t have much rain in the forecast, but a few showers are possible with the warm front tomorrow evening, and although much of the area remains rain-free Sunday, an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon/evening is possible well north and west of 495. The breeze will be active, gusting to 25-30mph Saturday and Monday and gusting past 30mph on Sunday.







Marathon Monday starts mild, likely mid 60s at 10am in Hopkinton. Temps nudge 70 by midday and stay there for the early afternoon. The wind is gusty, out of the west to northwest, which is a mix of a tailwind and crosswind for the runners. While the runner may not like the temps, the spectators will as comfy conditions prevail through the day.



The rest of the week, we go down. Although Tuesday is dry, the cold ocean breeze wins with temps in the 40s at the coast to low 50s inland. By Wednesday, we do track the chance for showers. Highs stick in the 40s then too. Thursday, lot’s of clouds win and by Friday, it’s a chilly rain. Spring struggles will be back… we at least we’ve snuck in some really nice weather.

Have a great weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter