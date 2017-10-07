Humid Holiday Weekend… Some Rain Too

Areas of dense fog along the south coast of New England kick off this weekend, otherwise, it’s been a fairly quiet start to the day with breaks of sunshine elsewhere. Clouds and breaks of sun continue this afternoon and with a southerly wind kicking in, humidity will rise. Highs this afternoon run from the low 70s at the coast to 75-80 inland. There may be a brief sprinkle or shower northwest of 495, but overall, it’s a mainly dry day.



Humidity continues to increase tonight with low clouds and fog and lows in the 60s. Those clouds will be tough to break Sunday, but it’ll still be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few isolated to scattered showers are possible too, but a good chunk of the day still features dry weather. That includes Fenway Park as the temp hovers around 75, with high humidity. Let’s hope the Sox can turn it around!







Columbus Day looks unsettled as showers, some with localized downpours, will work on through in the morning to midday. It’s possible that for a good chunk of the afternoon, the bulk of the rain shifts to our north, only to come back in for the night, into Tuesday morning. That would allow for some dry breaks Monday afternoon.

The tropical moisture that streams in here and provides our rain will be ahead of Nate, and with it’s remnant low. If the low passes north/over us, some gusty winds across Southeast Mass will also develop Monday night, with gusts 30-40mph along the south coast possible. For the most part, the rain will be beneficial as a general 1-2″ falls across southern New England. Higher totals may favor locations to the northwest.



Below is the 8am advisory on Nate from the National Hurricane Center. It has strengthened overnight and will continue to pick up some steam today before making landfall tonight somewhere between Slidell, LA and Mobile, AL. A storm surge of 5-8′ is expected along the MS and AL coast. Nate’s motion is a lot faster than Harvey, Irma, or Maria, so the rain amounts won’t be as high. With that said, a quick 3-6″ of rain is enough to produce some localized flooding from the Gulf coast to the higher terrain of the mid-Atlantic.



Have a good weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter