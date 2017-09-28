Humidity Moving Day

Whew… what high humidity we have out there this morning with dewpoints running in the lower 70s early this morning. It won’t last too much longer though, as lower humidity is on tap for this afternoon, along with a gusty breeze and temps holding in the 70s. A big difference for sure!

To get there, we do go through a couple issues this morning. One, locally dense fog, and two, locally heavy rain. While not all towns pick up on rain today, where it does rain, it can pour thanks to the tropical airmass in place. Locations likely to the see a few downpours set up are across the Cape and Islands as that’s the area of best “lift” of the soupy air to wring out that water. Totals will vary from location to location down there, but if some towns pick up a quick 1″+ of rain, street flooding may be an issue for a bit this morning for parts of the Cape or Islands. By this afternoon, those downpours shift offshore. Meantime, it’ll be a mainly dry day for most folks away from far SE Mass and all of us see some sunshine, a busy breeze and MUCH lower humidity this afternoon as dewpoints drop from the 70s to the 40s!



The fresh Canadian air allows for a much cooler overnight as lows dip back into the 40s in the burbs and lower 50s in Boston. Tomorrow is a great Fall day with highs in the mid 60s and low humidity.



The weekend is a 50/50 split. Not to say we won’t find some dry hours Saturday, but with hit or miss scattered showers around under a mostly cloudy sky and highs only in the upper 50s, it’ll leave something to be desired. Sunday is this pick of the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and low humidity with an increasingly sunny sky.





High pressure sets up shop next week with rain a rarity around here. Upper 60s coast to low to mid 70s inland prevail Monday and Tuesday, then back to near 80 by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a good day and enjoy the Fall feel to the air!

@clamberton7 – twitter