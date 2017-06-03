Doesn’t it just drive you nuts when your friends/family members say that?! “I hate to tell you this, but…” You know nothing good can come after that preface! Well, I do hate to tell you this but we are in for some more wet and cool weather… in June. I know. Bummer. When I was reading the NWS discussion this afternoon, I couldn’t help but laugh – because what else can you do? Check this out (I tweeted the part of the discussion that pulled at my emotions):

NWS discussion: "If you want it, here it is, come and get it, don't need to hurry because it's going to last. Cool, wet weather that is." pic.twitter.com/K4JIZyY62k — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) June 3, 2017

Full disclosure: I suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder and depression… and the gray and gloomy days don’t do me any favors in the Happiness Department. Sure, one or two gloomy days can warm the soul if you have a great meal cooking in the crockpot and a good book to read from the comfort of your own couch. However, this spring weather that’s just bleeding into the start of summer is really doing a number on my nerves – and I do feel as though Sadness from the Pixar movie Inside Out is at the controls of my brain. So trust me when I say, “I really hate to tell you this…” I really do. #justthemessenger

First, a bit of a silver lining: We do still have some time to prepare for another cool/wet stretch, as the bulk of Sunday will be dry and decent. Highs top out in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees, and we get more sunshine than clouds for the first half of the day. Showers will hold off until the early evening hours (after 4-5pm at the earliest). Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Now, here we go with the dreary details: Monday and Tuesday are both wet, with the heaviest rain focused on Monday and Monday night. Highs will only be in the 50s both days (ugh) and by the time the wet-weather tap turns off on Wednesday morning, we’ll have picked up a widespread 1-2″ of rain with some isolated locations (more likely SE, Cape and islands) coming in closer to 2.5″. As this low pressure center moves to the SE of Nantucket, it will strengthen – and it could pack a punch with the onshore wind through Tuesday midday as well. Either way – the struggle is real for the first half of the week, with even still a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday morning.

Summer has to show up eventually, right? Right! and it will… even though we’re still waiting. I’m hopeful that by the end of the week we’re in for gradual improvement in the sunshine and warmth department – and I’m even thinking (fingers crossed) that next week could be much more summer-like. Go ahead and keep your fingers crossed too.

By the way, here’s my personal forecast for the next few days as told by the characters from Inside Out.

Currently, Fear is at the controls – because I’m a little afraid that some people might be mad at ME for the way the forecast is panning out:

Tomorrow evening, Disgust takes over… because again – blech! I can’t believe I’m talking about 50 degree temperatures in June!

By Monday, Anger’s at the helm… because well, it’s MONDAY, FOR CRYIN’ OUTLOUD AND IT’S RAINING AGAIN!!

On Tuesday, it feels like “Tuesday Bluesday,” so obviously:

But eventually… EVENTUALLY… I think and hope and think that EVENTUALLY – I’ll be able to choose Joy. And you will too. :c)

Hang in there. – Breezy