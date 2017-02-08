Icy AM Today, Major Snow Storm Tomorrow

Believe it or not, we do actually have a mild Wednesday on tap… BUT as you step out the door this morning, you’ll still want the winter gear. We’ve got about at 25° temp spread this AM, with most of Mass. in the mid to upper 20s (but the Cape & Islands already have that warm air in place). Cold air has been stubborn to move out, making for icy roads this AM.

Temps at 5 AM:

Freezing rain and freezing drizzle continues through the onset of the morning commute, with VERY icy roads this AM. Many spin outs and accidents have been reported causing road closures and delays so make sure to allow for a lot of extra time this morning…as well as patience.

Fog mixes out into the mid-morning hours, and we warm up pretty dramatically, with highs in the mid to upper 50s today. Most of the day will be dry, mild, with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Today is truly a spring tease for us, as a whopper of a storm arrived tomorrow morning. Snow starts early tomorrow near 6AM morning in western Massachusetts, then fills out eastward. By 9 AM we’re in the thick of it, with the heaviest snow falling between 9 AM to 6 PM. Travel will be very difficult throughout the entire day tomorrow, with precip. rates at times as high as 2-4″ of snow per hour.

Snow starts to tapper off past dinnertime, but it’s snow for everyone…and a lot of it. Temps stay cold in throughout the day, in the low 20s and upper teens throughout the afternoon.

Snow lovers rejoice, and stay off the roads..

~Wren