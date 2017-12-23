Icy Saturday

It will be a rough go today for anyone planning on traveling or getting to the stores/malls for last minute shopping. We’re tracking freezing rain through much of the day, especially in the interior – and to be completely honest, I’d rather it were snow. Ice is nasty business, and this round of ice is no exception. Many of us woke up to a glaze of ice over the cars and an ice rink on the driveway:

I think the rule for the day is, the longer you can wait to get out and about… the better. It’s going to take the better part of the day to scour out this cold. We’ll slowly see improvement from SE to NW – but again, it will take all day. See travel forecast at the top of post. Even by 7pm, there could still be some spots up around Route 2, Nashoba Valley, Merrimack Valley that will have isolated slick areas. It’s one of those wacky “New England weather” days, where the temps for SE Mass, Cape Cod and the islands will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s – possibly low 40s for Boston – and stuck in the low to mid 30s for central Mass. Temp range: 35-52°. Try picking a “middle ground” number out of that… it’s tricky. That’s why weather apps don’t really work, especially on days like today – you need more information to get the whole weather story.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the Bay State and it will slowly expire as the day moves on… but it will be in effect for northern Worcester County and north of Boston through 6pm. This is to “advise” of the slick conditions – but again, we’re talking ice here rather than snow. The expected ice accretion (ice “accretes,” snow “accumulates”) could be up around 0.25″ for some areas in the interior, which does lead to the concern for some downed tree limbs/branches which could cause for isolated power outages. That’s just a possibility, but it is still worth mentioning. The ice accretion is expected to stay below Ice Storm Warning criteria (so there is not a warning posted) – for now, the NWS is sticking with the Winter Weather Advisory:

Tomorrow is our one dry and quiet day of the holiday weekend. Though, as lows tonight into early tomorrow morning drop to the upper 20s and low 30s, there’s still the possibility for areas of refreeze. Careful getting the Sunday morning paper tomorrow! Partly cloudy skies, seasonable temps – just as late December should look around these parts – and a good day for a football game:

Those that have been dreaming of a “white Christmas” may be in luck this year (depending on where you live). By definition, a white Christmas is 1″ or more of snow on the ground. It’s a bit of a tricky forecast, but it appears that a low pressure just to our south will try to rapidly develop. That will throw some rain/snow our way by 2-3am Monday. As the coastal low strengthens and pulls away, we’ll flip from rain to snow in Boston before ending around 10am. It’s a fast moving system, but that snow could be steady to locally heavier early in the morning, especially inland. Right now, the thinking is for 3-6″ northwest of 128, and rain turning to a 1-3″ of snow in and around Boston with little snow across Southeast Mass and the Cape and Islands.

Break out the new sleds on Christmas? Sounds like a plan! Though it will be a bit blustery during the afternoon as arctic air moves in for the rest of the week.

It also looks very possible that we get a good snowstorm before 2017 is over. When and how much though, is still uncertain. You better believe we’re keeping a close eye on it. Happy holidays to you and yours. – Breezy