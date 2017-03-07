Indecisive Pattern

Our midweek warm up starts today, but we do have a trade off…some soggy weather. Main concern this Tuesday is the potential for a few icy spots, with temps near freezing. Freezing rain isn’t widespread, and most of our AM freezing drizzle and rain showers are struggling to reach the ground this morning due to dry air in place.

Keep the rain gear handy throughout the day today as mostly light scattered rain showers make an appearance off and on throughout your Tuesday forecast. We’ll stay mostly cloudy, and it will be gloomy, but mild day!

Showers stick around through the evening commute, and combined with areas of fog, we could have a slightly slower evening commute on hand. Rain continues through the overnight hours, but wraps up pretty quickly Wednesday morning (dry by mid-morning).

Wednesday brings the mildest air of the workweek, with temps back into upper 50s. The warm air isn’t here to stay, as temps take a major tumble into the weekend.

~Wren