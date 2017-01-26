Is it still January? You betcha but it really hasn’t felt like it at all much of this month (Average temperature in Boston so far is 6.1 degrees ABOVE Normal) and it definitely won’t feel like it today! Southerly winds ahead of a Cold front will usher in mild temps with highs topping out in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for many locations…break out the Tee shirts & flip flops one more time!
The only issue today is we’ll have to contend with a good deal of clouds with “spotty” showers this morning and the risk for another round of “scattered” showers developing this afternoon as a “pattern shifting” Cold front slides through the area. Partly cloudy, windy, & colder tonight with temps dropping back down into the upper 20’s to lower 30’s, still nowhere close to our normal average low of 22 in Boston…a gusty West wind will make it feel a bit colder and more like a January tonight! To answer my opening question, “Is it still January?” Yes it is and Friday will feel more like Winter as gusty West winds usher in colder air with highs reaching the lower 40’s. That’s still several degrees above average but with a gusty Westerly wind it’ll feel more like the upper 20’s & lower 30’s. The weekend is looking close to seasonable in the temperature department without any major weather problems. Saturday’s High temps will be close to average, in the mid 30’s to around 40 with sunshine & a few clouds. A bit cooler Sunday as a reinforcement shot of Cold air arrives behind a Cold front which passes through the region without much fanfare. Enjoy Today’s Warmth!
Meteorologist David J Bagley
7News Weather Producer